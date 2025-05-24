Kamloops Fire Rescue nearly ready to roll out new emergency medical responder status

Photo: Castanet Emergency crews tend to a person who overdosed in a back alley in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc says the city's fire department is on the cusp of transitioning to an emergency medical responder level of service — a skills upgrade that has been in the works for a couple of years.

During Thursday’s safety and security committee meeting, Uzeloc said KFR is aiming to go live with its emergency medical response status in the next couple of months.

“We're just finalizing the equipment kits, and we've got enough people trained now to make that switch — which we hope will also then help us with our medical direction,” he said.

In an interview last year, the fire chief said this higher level of medical training will allow KFR to provide the best care it can for patients, while allowing firefighters to be more quickly released or cleared from medical calls.

KFR needs at least one person on every truck to be certified at an emergency medical responder to move to this scope.

He said the advanced training will allow on-site firefighters to discuss triage information with medical control over the need to stay and wait for an ambulance or if there’s other options available.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter, chair of the safety and security committee, said this underscores the need for a dedicated medical response vehicle so KFR can attend the necessary medical calls without putting wear and tear on its large firefighting apparatus.

Last year, council opted to not include a KFR medical response unit in its budget, choosing instead to send the business case to the provincial government along with a funding request.

“Of course we want to be there to care for people, and that response is really important, especially with the gap that exists — but it does, again, underscore why municipalities, specifically Kamloops, should be resourced with a vehicle like this that is funded from the province,” Neustaeter said.

Uzeloc noted fire departments across Canada are seeing medical calls make up between 58 per cent to 75 per cent of their call volumes.

“We closed out last year at 66 per cent of our calls. We're down to about 64 per cent right now of that call volume,” Uzeloc said, adding these medical calls represent the most serious types of emergencies.

He said KFR has taken a strong stance on which type of medical calls result in dispatching firefighters, specifically reducing the number of lift assists it attends.

“We will only respond to emergent lift assists where they need our help in an emergency situation or it requires a technical rescue, such as some difficulty in getting someone out of a house or a building where they need some additional rescue equipment to get the person out,” he said.