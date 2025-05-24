Kamloops lawyer on trial for murder of client was living like a hoarder, judge told

Photo: Castanet Police could be seen loading gear into the back of a vehicle outside the Columbia Street home of Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo on March 23, 2022.

The home of a Kamloops lawyer was messy and cluttered when it was searched by police in the days following his arrest in 2022 — comparable to that of a hoarder, a judge has been told.

Kamloops lawyer Butch Bagabuyo, 57, is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court charged with first-degree murder in the death of his client, 60-year-old Mohd Abdullah. Week 6 of the nine-week trial concluded this week.

According to prosecutors, Bagabuyo and Abdullah conspired in 2016 to hide $774,000 from Abdullah’s ex-wife during their separation. Abdullah, a computer sciences instructor at TRU, was trying to collect that money in the months leading up to his death, growing increasingly frustrated and “frantic,” court has heard.

The Crown has alleged that Bagabuyo killed Abdullah after burning through the hidden cash, stabbing him to death and then enlisting the help of an unknowing elderly friend to rent a cargo van and dispose of the evidence.

Abdullah was reported missing after he failed to show up to work on March 14, 2022. His body was discovered three days later in the back of a cargo van parked outside the home of Bagabuyo’s friend.

A forensic pathologist is expected to testify that Abdullah died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck, including some that pierced his heart. Prosecutors have said police found blood-spatter evidence inside Bagabuyo’s Victoria Street law office.

According to the Crown, Bagabuyo spent Abdullah’s money on his personal living expenses and had very little other income. A forensic accountant is expected to provide evidence about that later in the trial.

'A hoarder's residence'

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Mike Desmond was on the witness stand most of the week, describing hundreds of photos taken by Mounties at various crime scenes alleged to be connected to Abdullah’s death — mainly Bagabuyo’s home, his law office and a number of vehicles.

Under cross-examination from defence lawyer Mark Swartz, Desmond was asked about the general state of Bagabuyo’s property on Columbia Street.

“In terms of the residence at 1175 Columbia St., particularly the backyard, is it fair to say it appeared to be fairly messy with objects strewn about all over the place?” Swartz asked.

“Yes,” Desmond replied.

“In fact, it had the appearance of a hoarder’s residence to some extent?” Swartz asked.

“You could say that, yes,” Desmond said.

The home’s interior was also described as cluttered and chaotic.

“You would agree that the state of the interior of the residence was fairly messy, that there were piles of items all over that residence?” Swartz asked.

“Yes,” Desmond replied.

“And consistent with the backyard, a lot of it was hoarding of items — is that fair to say?” Swartz asked.

“That would be fair to say, yes,” Desmond said.

Will Bagabuyo testify?

Prosecutors provided a brief update on their case at the end of the week, outlining what’s left and how long it should take.

Three more police officers are slated to take the stand next week — two Kamloops Mounties and an RCMP blood-spatter expert, who is expected to provide evidence about what investigators found inside Bagabuyo’s law office.

One more police witness is scheduled to testify the week of June 2, along with the forensic pathologist who performed Abdullah’s autopsy. That leaves a couple of experts on the Crown's witness list.

If everything goes as scheduled, the Crown’s case is expected to close around June 9.

Indications are Bagabuyo might take the witness stand after that. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker asked Swartz in court about his plans.

“Would I be right in assuming there will possibly be defence evidence called?” she asked.

“That’s a fair assessment,” Swartz replied.

Swartz said he thinks evidence could run right up to June 20, the last day scheduled for the trial. If that's the case, closing submissions would likely take place in August or September.

The trial continues

Week 7 of Bagabuyo’s trial will get underway on Tuesday morning at the Vancouver Law Courts. He is not in custody.