City of Kamloops thinking recovery before natural disaster strikes

Photo: KTW file Residents in a Valleyview home get into their vehicle during a July 1, 2021, wildfire in the Juniper Ridge area.

The City of Kamloops' emergency preparedness team is forming a recovery committee to respond to the impacts of potential wildfires.

Kamloops city staff plan to create the new committee to initiate planning and recovery discussions within their emergency operations centre.

The city plans to have the committee activated during emergency responses to identify recovery priorities, roles of internal departments and external partners in the recovery process, potential costs and community recovery needs.

“The intention of this committee will be to initiate recovery planning and discussions early in the process, while we [are] in the EOC response phase," Ty Helgason, City of Kamloops emergency preparedness manager told council.

"We anticipate that this committee will be comprised of key staff representation, as well as representatives from council."

Helgason said the committee is key because it's important to get residents back into their communities as soon as possible after a natural disaster. The longer people are out of their communities due to an emergency, he said, the less likely they are to return.