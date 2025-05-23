Conservatives name shadow cabinet that includes both Kamloops MPs

Photo: File photo (From left) Kamloops area MPs Frank Caputo and Mel Arnold will be part of the federal Conservatives' shadow cabinet once again, and in familiar positions.

Both Kamloops area MPs have been named to the federal Conservatives Party’s shadow cabinet, and they are both assuming familiar positions.

The Official Opposition has named Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo as Shadow Minister for Public Safety and Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold Associate Shadow Minister for Fisheries.

They are roles the MPs have had experience with in the past.

Caputo filled in as the Conservatives’ interim Shadow Minister for Public Safety for a time last year, while Arnold was also the Conservatives’ Associate Shadow Minister for Fisheries during the last Parliament.

“I am honoured again to be reappointed as Associate Shadow Minister for Fisheries. I look forward to continuing my work to protect and restore Canada’s fish stocks and fisheries,” Arnold said on social media.

In his renewed role, Arnold will shadow the Liberal government’s Minister of Fisheries Joanne Thompson, while Caputo will shadow Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree.

"I’m grateful to Pierre Poilievre for appointing me Shadow Minister for Public Safety.” Caputo wrote in a post on social media.

“I am excited to continue my work in this critical area. Canadians want change and I will be their eyes and ears on the ground, while reflecting their views on the floor of the House of Commons.”

Canada’s next Parliament begins sitting next week.