New process now in place for those wishing to address Kamloops city council meetings

Photo: KTW file photo. A new process is in place for people who want to provide public input on agenda items at Kamloops council meetings.

The City of Kamloops’ new public input process is now in effect, including a registration requirement for people who want to address council at a meeting.

The agenda for council’s meeting next week was released on Friday, with a new speaker sign-up link added to the document.

“Public input is welcome on specific items on the published agenda of regular council meetings,” the City of Kamloops website reads.

Those who want to speak will have until noon on Monday to fill out an online form or submit a print copy to the front desk at city hall. The first five applicants will be able to address council for a maximum of two minutes.

Regular meetings of Kamloops city council are held on Tuesdays. Speakers will be confirmed by 3 p.m. the Monday before the meeting.

People registering to speak must confirm they have read the agenda and that their comment relates to an eligible item. They must give their name and contact information, identify if they will appear in person or over Zoom and provide a summary of their comments.

Kamloops council adopted new rules for its public input process at a meeting earlier this month, following concerns over continuous disruptive behaviour displayed at the podium.

This avenue for public participation is different from public submissions or public hearings held about city business like land use or zoning — processes that will proceed as usual.

During the new public input period, people won’t be able to comment on matters that already require a public hearing. The province has prohibited public hearings for some types of council decisions, and people won’t be allowed to speak on those items, either.

On the speaker submission form, the City of Kamloops noted items not eligible for public input will be flagged on the agenda.

The agenda can be viewed here, and the speaker pre-registration form can be found here.