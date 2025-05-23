Months-long paving project to start Monday on Westsyde Road, City of Kamloops says

Photo: City of Kamloops A months-long road upgrade project will be taking place on Westsyde Road starting Monday.

Kamloops drivers taking Westsyde Road should factor in a little extra commuting time as work crews will start paving upgrades next week.

The work will take place between Harrington Road and Franklin Road.

“We are advising businesses, residents and commuters that the work is scheduled to begin the week of May 26, with completion anticipated for August 2025,” the City of Kamloops said on its website.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and some weekend work might be required.

Work will start at Franklin Road in the northbound outside lane, and will move to the northbound inside lane. Crews will then move to the inside southbound and outside southbound lanes.

The project will work its way north to end at Harrington Road.

The city said there might be some impacts to buses, and transit users are advised to visit BC Transit for up to date information.

Temporary sidewalk closures might be in effect, as well as temporary impacts to driveway access.

More information on the project can be found on the City of Kamloops website.