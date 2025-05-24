Cash, trips, car up for grabs in this year’s Kamloops Food Bank fundraiser 

Photo: KTW file photo The Kamloops Food Bank has launched its 50/50 and Prize Draw fundraiser.

The Kamloops Food Bank 50/50 and Prize Raffle is back, offering the chance to win a car, vacations, cash and more while supporting the local food bank.

This year, the agency has added a prize raffle on top of the 50/50 draw, which could see someone walk away with as much as $250,000.

Contestants who purchase tickets to both the 50/50 and prize raffle will be eligible to win a 2025 Hyundai Venue Essential valued at more than $21,000, a vacation at Sun Peaks valued at $1,200, two round trip flights on WestJet valued at $4,000, a $10,000 gift certificate to Fraser Way RV or a $1,000 gift card to Canadian Tire.

“The support we got from our sponsors this year was incredible. This is the greatest group of prizes we have ever given away. I cannot wait to celebrate with our prize winners,” Kamloops Food bank president Bernadette Siracky said in a press release.

“Thank you to everyone who supports us by buying a ticket and helping our mission to create a hunger-free community.”

Ticket sales launched on Tuesday. Tickets for the 50/50 draw and prize raffle giveaways can be purchased until Nov. 10. Both draws will happen on Nov. 12.

The Kamloops Food Bank supports nearly 10,000 individuals, 48 community agencies and nine smaller food banks, to ensure families access to nutritious food.

The funds received through the 50/50 and prize raffle helps the Food Bank and its initiatives such as foodSHARE and the Regional Distribution Hub, the Baby Bank, Starfish Backpacks to children in need and the weekly School Snacks program.

Tickets to the 2025 50/50 and Prize Raffle can be purchased online.