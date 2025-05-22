Uber will begin offering rides in Kamloops on May 28, drivers still wanted

Photo: Uber Uber will launch in Kamloops on Wednesday (May 28).

Uber has revealed its launch date for Kamloops and is continuing its search for new drivers.

The global ride-share company last month announced it planned to expand across the entire province of B.C. in May. Next Wednesday (May 28) will be the first day of service in Kamloops.

Uber is sweetening the pot to attract drivers in Kamloops. Those who complete their profile and take 10 ride-share trips within the first 28 days of signing up in the Tournament Capital will receive a $500 bonus in addition to their regular earnings.

The company has been operating in Vancouver since January 2020, and in Kelowna and Victoria since June 2023.

Uber was originally denied the right to operate outside the Lower Mainland, but it purchased the licence from another company, ReRyde, that was permitted to operate across the province. That transfer ultimately led to approval from BC’s Passenger Transportation Board.

More information about becoming an Uber driver can be found here.