Busy weekend of races to come at Kamloops BMX Park

Kamloops BMX Park will be a busy place this weekend, with events planned for Friday and Saturday.

On Friday evening, the Race For Like will see as many as 100 riders compete with all proceeds going to BC Children’s Hospital. Registration is at 5:45 p.m. and the racing starts at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, the Kamloops BMX club will host the first leg of the District Provincial Series, which will see racers compete in the Tournament Capital, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton looking to qualify for provincials. Registration is at 9 a.m. and racing starts at 10 a.m.

The series will shift to Vernon on Saturday afternoon, Kelowna on Sunday morning and Penticton on Sunday afternoon.

Kamloops BMX Park is located at 1550 Ord Rd.

For more information about the Kamloops BMX club, click here.