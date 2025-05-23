Kamloops MPs hope to speak louder with one voice in House of Commons as Parliament reconvenes

Photo: Michael Potestio Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola MP Frank Caputo and Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies MP Mel Arnold shakes hands along Sixth Avenue in downtown Kamloops where their ridings meet. The two Conservative members of Parliament say they'll work together to give Kamloops a louder voice in Ottawa.

Kamloops’ two MPs plan to use their combined strength to speak twice as loudly for the community in Ottawa when parliamentarians return to the House of Commons on Monday.

For the first time ever, thanks to redrawn electoral maps, the Tournament Capital has a pair of MPs. Both Frank Caputo in Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola and Mel Arnold in Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies won re-election on April 28.

Caputo represents most of Kamloops while Arnold speaks for those living east of Sixth Avenue, the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5A.

The two Conservative MPs said they expect it to be a partnership at times.

“When there's a citywide concern that affects all constituents, we have double the voice,” Arnold told Castanet.

'Two voices'

Caputo said he feels it will be helpful having two MPs because the city has become too big for one to manage alone.

“I think people want to see us have a Team Kamloops approach, where he [Arnold] can't get to meetings because he's in Salmon Arm, I'm happy to fill in his place and vice versa,” Caputo said.

“I just think it's also two voices for amplification on specific issues. When there are things that impact the city as a whole you'll have two people bugging a minister instead of one. Those are important things.”

Arnold said their office staffs are in regular communication and he thinks they will be able to serve the residents very well, though he noted they won’t deal with the issues of each other’s specific constituents.

Caputo and Arnold have put their heads together before. They worked side by side in the previous Parliament when Caputo, a rookie MP, drafted a private member's bill changing the name of child pornography. Arnold, a season veteran first elected in 2015, used his order in precedence to get it passed.

“And it's that kind of co-operation, I think, that residents of Kamloops can expect between Frank and myself as we move forward,” Arnold said.

New Kamloops office?

Arnold, who previously served the riding of North Okanagan-Shuswap, will maintain his office in Salmon Arm, but said he is looking to lease another one in Kamloops.

“My Ottawa staff remain the same, my constituency staff remain the same,” he said.

A Salmon Arm resident, Arnold said he expects to spend "a significant amount of time in Kamloops as well because there’s a significant portion of the population [of the riding] there."

He said while his new riding is more expansive than his previous one, it has roughly 30,000 fewer people.

He currently represents about 110,000 people as MP for Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies. He said he heard similar issues across the entire riding during the campaign — noting crime and affordability as some of the main ones.

Caputo and Arnold were both sworn in as MPs this week. Parliament is slated to resume on Monday.