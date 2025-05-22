Thompson-Okanagan a cappella group invites all to year-end concert series

Photo: Helen Nybo Pop and rock a cappella group Amazing Singing will be holding a series of year-end performances this weekend.

A Thompson-Okanagan a cappella group will be holding a series of year-end performances this weekend, and it'll be the first time they've performing their songs in the same room together.

Amazing Singing, formerly known as Vallee Harmony, is an a cappella pop and rock choir with three groups based out of Kamloops, Vernon and Salmon Arm and led by director Sylvain Vallee.

Helen Nybo of the a cappella choir said there are approximately 75 singers between the three groups, although the size of the performing choir ranges depending on member availability.

The groups practice separately and only perform their songs together during their performances.

“Often it's the first time that we've sung the song all together, is that performance — it's kind of unusual, but it's very powerful,” Nybo said.

For members who can't make a rehearsal, recordings are made available online to practice too and the weekly rehearsal's in Vernon are available to attend over Zoom.

The group is holding a series of three year-end performances this weekend and will include songs from The Beatles and ABBA, among others.

Friday’s performance will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Sixth Avenue, and will include the Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir as a special guest. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance starts at 7 p.m.

“It's a little bit more complicated than most other choirs, so it's just really rewarding when we finally all get together and sing,” Nybo said.

“Everybody always gets goosebumps the first time they — well, I still do even after all these years — get goosebumps sometimes during the first song, or a particularly powerful song.”

The a cappella group will continue its series of year end concerts with a performance in Vernon on Saturday and Salmon Arm on Sunday.

More information on the group, their upcoming performances and tickets are available online.