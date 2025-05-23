Repeat Kamloops firebug gets time served, probation for torching Cadillac in downtown parkade

Photo: Castanet William Aaron Lamb, 24, plead guilty to a single count of arson damaging property in Kamloops provincial court Thursday, May 22.

A Kamloops arsonist said he was certain he wouldn’t be lighting any more fires when he was sentenced two years ago, but he was back in court Thursday after sparking a "profoundly troubling" new blaze.

William Aaron Lamb, 24, was sentenced on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to a single count of arson.

Court heard firefighters responded to a Cadillac Escalade on fire at a St. Paul Street parking garage at about 11:30 p.m. on May 20, 2024, after a nearby security guard saw smoke billowing into an alleyway.

Firefighters determined the blaze was suspicious after they were shown security footage of the fire being lit by a man at the rear of the vehicle. At the time, police said the blaze damaged two vehicles and a building.

RCMP took a photo of the man to the nearby Stuart Wood shelter, where staff identified the person as Tyler White — a known alias of Lamb.

Lamb was arrested the next day at a Valleyview business and has been in custody since.

'Profoundly risk-laden'

Court heard Lamb used fire setting as a coping mechanism to relieve stress, and counselling would help him develop healthier coping mechanisms.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Lamb has been sober since his arrest last year and has been attending counselling.

“He sounds healthy, he sounds positive, he's got some stable housing and he's going to be putting his past behind him,” Tate said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marian Armstrong went along with a joint submission for time served and 12 months of probation.

Armstrong told Lamb she expects him to “understand how profoundly troubling” his offences were and said “fire is profoundly risk-laden, particularly in this community.”

“You and I had a previous sentencing back in November of 2023 and it was certainly my hope that we weren't going to be back here again,” the judge told Lamb.

“I’m told that the probation officer thinks that there is lots of hope for you in terms of getting counselling and finding positive ways to process your stress.”

Lamb pleaded guilty in 2023 to a single count of mischief under $5,000 in relation to a string of dumpster fires. He was sentenced to time served and two years of probation, and prosecutors dropped four other charges as part of the plea deal.

At the time, he said he wanted to move on with his life and said he "will not be lighting any more fires."

In court on Thursday, Lamb said he was happy to get the latest offence "off my chest” and said he's excited to get on with his life.

While on probation, Lamb will be barred from consuming any drugs or alcohol except in his home. He will also be prohibited from possessing any weapons, incendiary devices, flammable products or explosive substances, and required to stay away from the St. Paul Street parking garage.