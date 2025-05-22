Road closure impacting block of Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Kristen Holliday Victoria Street at First Avenue was closed to traffic on Thursday morning.

A large stretch of the 100-block of Victoria Street will be closed until Thursday evening.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops advised drivers the block will be closed until 5 p.m. The closure has been in effect since Wednesday evening.

“Limited parking will be available at city hall and in the 100-block of Seymour Street,” the city said, adding the Royal Bank parkade will remain accessible.

Barricades and traffic control personnel were seen Thursday morning blocking off Victoria Street at First Avenue.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Kamloops for more information about why the road closure is taking place. This story will be updated as more information is known.