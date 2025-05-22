Revitalized plaque commemorates historic meeting, Indigenous call for justice

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Coun. Stephen Karpuk and TteS Coun. Thomas Blank unveiled the revitalized plaque in an event in downtown Kamloops on Thursday.

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

A revitalized memorial plaque has been installed in the 100-block of Victoria Street, commemorating a historic meeting between a former prime minister and a delegation of Indigenous chiefs calling for justice.

Dozens of people, including Tk’emlups te Secewpemc and City of Kamloops elected officials and staff, gathered Thursday afternoon to unveil the restored memorial.

TteS Tkwenem7iple7 (Coun.) Thomas Blank said the plaque is a reminder of the collaborative efforts that took place to establish government-to-government agreements that benefit all people.

“When I think back to our ancestors and that vision that was set back in 1910, it really is about the relationship that we're working towards today,” Blank said.

“It really is an acknowledgement of two communities coming together and having to set the pace for our next seven generations.”

Julia Cyr, City of Kamloops museum supervisor, said on Aug. 25, 1910, a federal election year, then-Prime Minister Sir Wilfrid Laurier arrived in Kamloops for what was expected to be a routine political stop.

"Instead, he was met by a cross-cultural delegation of deep significance,” she said.

The delegation included leaders from Secwépemc, Sylix and Nlaka’pamux Nations who brought forward a document, called a memorial, outlining their peoples’ experiences of living through colonization, disease, war and displacement.

“This is why the document and the plaques commemorating the historic meeting are named the Memorial to Sir Wilfrid Laurier,” Cyr said.

“That document was not a simple petition. It was a declaration of Indigenous law, sovereignty, and it called for justice, for new treaties and for recognition of their inherent rights to the land.

“It stated, ‘So long as what we consider justice is withheld from us, so long will dissatisfaction and unrest amongst us, and we will continue to struggle to better ourselves.’”

Cyr noted this moment was one of the first times in the province that multiple Indigenous nations stood together to address the federal government and call for changes.

She said while Laurier was sympathetic, he lost the election and the incoming prime minister didn’t honour those commitments made in Kamloops.

“Despite the many challenges faced by First Nation, Metis and Inuit peoples, the spirit of the delegation has endured — and it echoes today in human rights instruments, including the UN Declaration of Rights of Indigenous Peoples,” Cyr said.

The new plaque includes a QR code that, when scanned, will direct viewers to a TteS website with more information about the memorial.

UPDATE: 1:12 p.m.

Photo: Kristen Holliday

Students from the Sk'elep School of Excellence sang welcome songs as dozens of people gathered in the 100-block of Victoria Street on Thursday afternoon for the unveiling of a revitalized memorial to commemorate a historic meeting held in Kamloops more than a century ago.

The Memorial to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Plaque marks an Aug. 25, 1910, meeting between Canada’s seventh prime minister and a delegation of chiefs from the Secwepemc, Syilx and Nlaka’pamux nations.

The 100-block of Victoria Street has been closed for most of the day due to the event.

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.

The 100-block of Victoria Street is closed for most of the day due to a ceremony Thursday afternoon to unveil a plaque recognizing a historic meeting in Kamloops more than a century ago.

The Memorial to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Plaque will be revealed at 1 p.m. in the 100-block of Victoria Street.

The plaque marks the Aug. 25, 1910, meeting between Canada’s seventh prime minister and a delegation of chiefs from the Secwepemc, Syilx and Nlaka’pamux nations.

At the meeting, the chiefs presented Laurier with a document outlining the history of their grievances against the governments of B.C. and Canada. They asserted their sovereignty and urged the government to confirm their land title and rights.

“The joint unveiling of the Memorial to Sir Wilfrid Laurier Plaque represents a significant and symbolic milestone and one that reflects our shared commitment to advancing the vision set forth by our ancestors in 1910,” Tk’emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said last week in a news release.

The event is slated to run until 2:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:23 a.m.

A large stretch of the 100-block of Victoria Street will be closed until Thursday evening.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops advised drivers the block will be closed until 5 p.m. The closure has been in effect since Wednesday evening.

“Limited parking will be available at city hall and in the 100-block of Seymour Street,” the city said, adding the Royal Bank parkade will remain accessible.

Barricades and traffic control personnel were seen Thursday morning blocking off Victoria Street at First Avenue.

Castanet has reached out to the City of Kamloops for more information about why the road closure is taking place. This story will be updated as more information is known.