SD73 staging open house to celebrate 50th anniversary of Sa-Hali Secondary School

Photo: KTW file Sa-Hali Secondary School is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a party on Friday, May 23.

A week of school activities and events at Sa-Hali Secondary School will be capped off Friday night with a 50th anniversary party.

Current students and families, staff and alumni are all invited to an open house at the high school in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the school's opening.

"This is a great opportunity for the school community to share the school's past, present, and future," SD73 said in a news release.

The open house will be held Friday, May 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.