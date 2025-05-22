Defence seeking more than seven years for serial Kamloops sex offender

Photo: RCMP Joel Eric Carlson

The lawyer representing a Kamloops serial rapist says he's a changed man who needs to be given a chance to reintegrate into society.

Joel Eric Carlson, 32, was convicted on six of nine sexual assault charges following a jury trial last summer in B.C. Supreme Court. Prosecutors want him to spend 14 years in federal prison. On Wednesday, defence lawyer Lisa Helps suggested seven years and seven months.

Seven women testified as complainants during Carlson's trial, describing events dating back as far as 11 years. He met many of the women on Tinder.

The complainants contacted police following news stories in 2020. Police sent out Carlson's mugshot alongside a call for victims after a teen girl in Vernon accused him of sexual assault.

It’s not known how many women came forward, but 10 complainants were listed in court documents in Carlson’s case prior to his trial — eight in Kamloops and two in Abbotsford.

In victim-impact statements read in court on Tuesday, the complainants said they felt guilty and blamed themselves, became emotionally withdrawn and didn’t feel safe after the assaults.

Defence says he's changed

Helps said Carlson has “genuinely and significantly” worked on himself, and the Crown’s suggested sentence wouldn’t allow him to reintegrate back into society.

“Rehabilitation in this case specifically cannot be ignored, and Mr. Carlson's efforts in this regard are both undeniable and I would suggest extraordinary,” she said.

She said the Crown’s proposed sentence ignores mitigating factors and would be “for another purpose, like retribution.”

Helps said Carlson had made progress in counselling and substance abuse management programs. She said he was drunk for many of the assaults, but Carlson has been sober for four years — following an unrelated sexual assault conviction in Vernon.

He's been in jail since last spring, when he was arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his sentence in relation to that conviction.

“Like with a novice pilot, journeys on recovery and rehabilitation are sometimes bumpy — there have definitely been some bumps with regards to Mr. Carlson's ability to integrate,” Helps said.

“Like a novice pilot bumping on takeoff, I think what we've got now is somebody who is in a position where the plane will take flight.”

According to a report by a forensic psychiatrist, Carlson has a history of substance use with alcohol, cocaine and steroids, and he has displayed adult anti-social behaviour.

The report described Carlson as a “power rapist” and said he poses a moderate risk of future sexual violence.

'In my right mind, I would never'

Letters from staff, volunteers, friends and other patients from counselling and substance abuse programs were read in court and attested to Carlson’s good behaviour and his improvements over the course of the programs.

Reading from a prepared statement in court, Carlson apologized to his victims and asked for their forgiveness.

He claimed he was not himself when he committed the assaults and was under the influence of mind-altering substances, suffering from injuries and poor mental health. He said if he was "in my right mind, I would never."

“I want to acknowledge that I was wrong and I'm truly sorry for my wrong choices and my wrong actions,” Carlson said.

“I have done everything in my ability to get better and do better, including two different style treatment centres, successfully completed, I’ve worked with many counsellors and I have gotten educated, at Grade 12 and some university, so these offences do not happen again.”

He said he had done “a lot of soul searching” and had formed “a deep connection with God, the creator.” He concluded his statement with a Bible verse.

Helps is seeking a sentence of seven years and seven months — slightly more than half of the 14 years sought by prosecutors.

Carlson's sentence will be shortened by almost three years for time served.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Paul Riley is expected to deliver his decision on June 11.