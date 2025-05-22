As shovels prepare to break ground, both City of Kamloops and TNRD want cancer centre redesign

Photo: KTW file photo The City of Kamloops, TNRD and B.C. Conservatives are all now calling on the province to redesign the Kamloops cancer centre.

Both the City of Kamloops and Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors have followed suit on a request from local B.C. Conservative MLAs demanding the NDP government redesign a soon-to-be-constructed cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital.

Earlier this month, both city council and the TNRD board — which includes Kamloops council members — approved sending letters calling for a cancer centre redesign in response to a request from B.C.’s official opposition.

The B.C. Conservatives sent both local governments a letter asking they join them in advocating for the redesign by either using the party’s own letter or drafting their own letter requesting the Minister of Health address the concerns.

Kamloops city council approved sending a letter unanimously after it was suggested by Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who is also the chair of the Thompson Regional Hospital District board of directors. At the TNRD, only two of the board’s 27 directors voted against a letter supporting the redesign — Mayor of Chase David Lepsoe and Mayor of Clearwater Merlin Blackwell.

Blackwell, who is a cancer survivor, told Castanet Kamloops he voted against sending the letter because he didn’t like who was requesting it.

“The letter that was asking for that came from our MLAs and it seemed a bit too partisan for me,” Blackwell told Castanet Kamloops, adding that he already sent a similar request himself to the Minister of Health.

Numerous local governments asked

The Conservatives’ letter was addressed to 64 local governments from their five area MLAs — including Kamloops Centre MLA Peter Milobar and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer — and requests support in advocating for a redesign of the cancer centre.

The facility is currently being built with radiation services and a parking garage but no room for a chemotherapy department, which will remain in RIH proper. There will also be no space for a PET/CT scanner to be included in the build. No other cancer centre in B.C. has or will have the same setup.

“Currently, the proposed Kamloops Cancer Centre differs significantly from other provincial cancer facilities in terms of being designed as a site with two different locations, one of which will be overseen by the local health authority and the other site overseen by B.C. Cancer,” the letter from the B.C. Conservatives stated.

According to the letter, neither of their data and information software work with each other.

“These inconsistencies create inequitable access to cancer care for residents in our region compared to other areas of the province and will also create major challenges for proper recruitment and retention,” the letter stated.

Council would pass variance

O’Reilly suggested the City of Kamloops send a letter advocating for the redesign. He told his fellow councillors that RIH has had a job posting for an oncologist for a decade and he’s concerned that if Kamloops doesn’t have a properly built cancer centre, it will continue to be difficult to attract oncologists to town.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson suggested that redesigning the cancer centre now could delay the project too long.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she thinks there should not be a timeline delay and noted one explanation she’s heard from the province is the need for a height variance — something she said council would easily grant if it meant creating equitable health care for Kamloops and area residents.

“We kindly ask that you email your letter to us by May 22nd as we are hoping to present your letters en masse to Minister Osborne at the legislature before the end of session,” the B.C. Conservatives' letter stated.

The Conservatives’ letter also said the official opposition brought this issue to the Minister of Health’s attention by way of letter, an in person meeting and most recently questioning the minister during debate on budget estimates.

TNRD director wants options

A contractor to design and build the facility is expected to be done this month and the project set to break ground this summer.

Blackwell told Castanet he understands the need to get the cancer centre built quickly is important, and he doesn’t want the process delayed, but the shortfalls expressed need to be made up and he’s hopefully they can be in the same timeframe the province is currently dealing with.

He noted that a PET/CT scanner could be acquired and housed in a different building nearby. He also suggested chemotherapy could be placed in a future new building and remain where it is in the short term.

“I want to look at options,” Blackwell said.

The Thompson Regional Hospital District has been advocating for a redesign off the facility as a one-stop shop with both chemotherapy and radiation services under one roof in the new building.

The hospital board is also hoping the province will reconsider having a PET/CT scanner in the new facility — something O’Reilly said more area residents travel to Kelowna for than radiation treatment.

Province says space and costs at issue

A cancer centre in Kamloops has long been talked about, but yet to come to fruition, with many left having to travel to Kelowna or Vancouver for the nearest cancer services.

The need to see a cancer centre built locally even spawned a Cancer Won’t Wait campaign from the TRHD.

However, the province has said it doesn't intend to revisit the design, noting that going back to the drawing board and redesigning the project will delay it by years and balloon the $359 million cost.

The province has also said the facility is being built the way it is due to space constraints of the land chosen on the RIH campus to house the cancer centre, which will also double as a parkade.