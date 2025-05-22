City of Kamloops accepting submissions for arena multiplex general contractor

Photo: Castanet The City of Kamloops has posted an RFP for general contractors for its arena multiplex.

The City of Kamloops is looking for a general contractor to build its $140-million arena multiplex.

A request for proposals has posted to the city’s procurement page showing the city hopes to have an interim agreement in place with a builder by August.

The arena multiplex, part of the city’s ambitious Build Kamloops program, will be constructed on municipal property at 2070 Hillside Dr., beside Kenna Cartwright Park.

“The project will create up to four additional rinks to meet needs of multiple ice sports, allowing more capacity for over 100 local clubs and improving our event hosting capabilities,” the document reads.

The City of Kamloops said the general contractor will work with city staff, the project architect, engineers, and trades contractors through the Integrated Project Delivery model, which involves early collaboration.

According to the RFP, Group2 Architecture Interior Design Ltd. will be the architect for the arena multiplex.

The RFP said the facility may include an additional half-size sheet of ice, space for equipment rentals and skate sharpening, a public fitness facility, a cafe or concession area, children’s play spaces, a walking track, a dry warm up space, and other amenities.

The multiplex is also intended to host events and trade shows or drylands sports like lacrosse when the ice is removed.

In the document, the City of Kamloops noted the boundary of the project site isn’t yet finalized and might change.

The city also noted a preliminary geotechnical investigation has uncovered some “localized adverse conditions that must be accommodated or avoided,” noting further investigation is underway.

The Hillside Drive parcel was a dump site for material from the construction of the Coquihalla Highway.

A draft geotechnical report attached to the RFP posting said that boreholes placed during an investigation turned up the presence of construction debris, including wood waste, concrete, bricks and asphalt chunks.

The report includes suggestions for construction considering the composition of the site, including the use of piles to support floor slabs and ice sheets.

The City of Kamloops has also posted an Advance Notice of Project for the arena multiplex, giving potential vendors a heads up about upcoming procurement activities.

According to the advanced notice, the city anticipates posting an RFP for trades in May, with potential contracts awarded in October. An RFP for designers could be released in June, with contracts awarded in November.

When first announcing its upcoming Build Kamloops projects, the City of Kamloops estimated construction on the multiplex would take place from 2026 until mid-2029.