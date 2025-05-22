Crews working to clean up former landfill site along Halston Connector

Photo: Josh Dawson These piles of dirt and concrete are visible to motorists on the Halston Connector near the CN Rail tracks on the east side of the Halston Bridge.

Lots of earth has been moved on a plot of undeveloped reserve land near the Halston Bridge, but nothing has been earmarked for the high-profile site just yet.

Crews have been hard at work for weeks between Kootenay Way and the CN Rail line north of the Halston Connector. Large mounds of dirt and what looks to be concrete can be seen piled up in rows.

Castanet Kamloops asked John ter Borg, Tk’emlups te Secwepemc’s manager of planning and engineering, about what’s going on at the site.

“Basically, that property has a history where it was a non-permitted garbage dump,” he said.

“Someone had filled in a lot of the gullies over time, mostly with construction demolition materials. Now there are development interests who are looking to bring some type of an opportunity forward and they needed to deal with that legacy cleanup first.”

Ter Borg said it looks like the work is mostly complete.

“There’s obviously some large stockpiles there now,” he said.

“They’re probably going to bring the conditions up to where they can develop, but there have been no approvals for anything. We’ve seen come concepts for various kinds of mixed use, commercial, industrial kind of subdivisions.”

Because it is privately held, ter Borg said the site is unlikely to become home to a community amenity, despite its proximity to thousands of homes in North Kamloops, Batchelor and Westsyde.

“There’s a whole bunch of things that I wish a large property like that could become, both in terms of city and band interests like recreational facilities,” he said.