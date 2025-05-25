Species of 'fairy bees' found by researchers in Kamloops a first for B.C.

Photo: Josh Dawson Bonnie Zand of the Native Bee Society of B.C. and the Oregon State Master Melittologist program captures a bee in her net during a field day exercise in Kamloops last fall.

Researchers creating a first-of-its-kind atlas for B.C. bees say Kamloops is abuzz with diverse species — including one that has never before been recorded in the province.

Last fall, more than a dozen Kamloops residents and melittology students from Oregon State University took park in a “mini bee school” that included a field day at Dufferin Park Wetlands, where efforts began to catalogue the region’s diverse bee population.

The goal of the two-day workshop was to train citizen scientist in order to contribute to a first of its kind B.C. bee atlas — modelled after the Oregon Bee Atlas, which is intended to aid conservation efforts.

Now that the Native Bee Society of B.C. has received funding grants, it’s beginning to identify the bees collected in Kamloops throughout 2024 to the species level.

The identification process is being lead by Bonnie Zand of the society, and she said an “impressive” 38 different species were documented in Kamloops last year.

During the field day, Zand said several new specimens of Perdita, or “fairy bees,” were catalogued that aren’t known to be native to B.C.

“In 2018 a species checklist was published for British Columbia, and it has two species of Perdita on it,” Zand explained.

“We collected a few specimens of a Perdita that does not occur on that list, and so it's not one of the two species that we know occur here, so I'm still trying to figure out exactly what species it is.”

She said it’s possible the unique Perditas are from Washington. While bees don’t migrate, Zand said the similar habitat south of the border could be conducive to similar bee species.

She said it’s also possible these bees haven’t yet been recorded in Washington either — all the more reason why researchers south of the border are working with the Native Bee Society of B.C. to create a bee atlas of their own.

“There's stuff we don't know that it's here in B.C., and even for the species that we know occur here we often don't know exactly where they all occur,” Zand said.

“This is the stuff we're going to keep finding, new records and kind of range expansions where we find things in places we didn't realize they occurred.”

Kamloops a bee hotspot

Zand said ecosystems with redundancies make them more resilient to change, and having a high diversity of bee species in an area means plants can continue to be pollinated if one of those species begins to struggle.

“The other species can take up the slack and continue to maintain the function of that ecosystem,” she said.

According to Zand, Kamloops' hot and dry climate makes it a hotbed for bee species. She expects more new species will be recorded in the region.

“You're going to have a lot more species that you might find there than in other places, like on the coast or further up in the north,” she said.

“So it's a great spot to find new records help us learn more about the bee diversity of British Columbia.”

The City of Kamloops was named B.C.'s first Bee City in 2017 and last year Thompson Rivers University was given the designation of Bee City Campus by Bee City Canada for its bee-friendly efforts.

B.C. Bee Atlas volunteers collected over 2,400 specimens in the province last year and have so far recorded 110 different species — roughly 20 per cent of the species known to exist in B.C.

Some of those specimens are still being identified, including a few from Kamloops, and Zand said the society is always looking for more volunteers and public support through donations.

The project is funded entirely through donations and grants.