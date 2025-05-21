City of Kamloops contractor treating River Street park with larvicide to fend off invasive beetle species

Photo: Kristen Holliday Larvicide is being applied to properties along River Street in order to eradicate an invasive species of beetle.

Workers have started applying larvicide in parts of downtown Kamloops in an effort to eradicate a destructive, invasive beetle species discovered in the city last year.

Danielle Sparks, City of Kamloops environmental services supervisor, said treatments for Japanese beetle are taking place Wednesday and Thursday on public land in the area of Exhibition Park, 1055 River St.

Sparks said Bartlett Tree Experts were chosen for the job, having nearly seven years of experience treating Japanese beetle infestations in the Lower Mainland.

“They are providing treatment with Acelepryn, which is which is a larvicide that is safe for humans, pets, wildlife and pollinators, fruits and vegetables,” Sparks said.

The invasive beetle species was detected in Kamloops last year. Until then, it had only been found in Vancouver and a few other Lower Mainland communities.

The destructive insect feeds on 300 different species of plants and can cause significant damage to parks, golf courses, gardens and crops if left unmanaged.

Five-hectare area

The City of Kamloops must treat public land in an area about five hectares in size, centred around Exhibition Park.

Signs have been set up along River Street adjacent to the park areas advising people the turf has been treated with the larvicide, and warning would-be field users to stay off the grass until it has dried.

Sparks said city ambassadors are stationed in the area to speak with people about the treatments taking place, and all recreation user groups have been notified.

The River Street dog park will be closed on Thursday so larvicide can be applied in that area.

Sparks noted there’s no impact to the community garden set up on River Street.

Homeowners contacted

After hearing the invasive beetle was found, city council approved a $200,000 budget for requirements that might be enacted in Kamloops. The city has worked with federal and provincial agencies, non-profits and industry experts in preparation for Japanese beetle response.

Sparks said while the municipality is handling the response on its land, the province is responsible for arranging treatment for private properties.

She said Bartlett Tree Experts also received this contract, and workers were going door to door in the River Street neighbourhood to speak with residents about treatments.

The B.C. government posted a letter on its website addressed to landowners and property managers in the treatment area, asking if they would allow the contractor to apply larvicide on their properties. This will be free for property owners, with the cost covered by the province and its partners.

Sparks said once the larvicide treatment is complete, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will continue monitoring the area and will advise the city if more treatment is needed.

Another larvicide treatment will need to take place next year.

The City of Kamloops has set up a webpage with more information about the Japanese beetle, including photos of the insect and descriptions of the damage it can do to plants.

Japanese beetle sightings can be reported to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.