'That team was something special': Revisiting 'juggernaut' Blazers squad 30 years later

Photo: Kamloops Blazers Darcy Tucker, captain of the 1995 Kamloops Blazers, shakes hands before accepting the Memorial Cup at Riverside Coliseum on May 21, 1995.

It was a warm spring day in Kamloops, but Riverside Coliseum looked more like a blizzard on the inside — more than 6,000 Blazers fans dressed in white with towels in hand, waiting to see their hometown team hoist their third Memorial Cup in just four years.

On May 21, 1995, the Kamloops Blazers steamrolled the Detroit Junior Red Wings 8-2 to once again earn the top prize in junior hockey.

“It was a great time,” tournament MVP Shane Doan recalled to Castanet.

"Being on the ice in that arena, winning the Memorial Cup was pretty special."

Three decades later, the team’s roster reads like a pro hockey who’s who — names like Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, Olympic gold-medallist Doan and 15-year NHL veteran Darcy Tucker stand out.

A dozen of the 35 players on that Kamloops roster went on to play in the NHL and many found success in coaching, management and broadcasting.

Blue-collar blueprint

Bob Brown, then the Blazers’ general manager, said the team wasn’t built overnight — and two of its best players, Tucker and Iginla, were gambles that paid off.

“Darcy came from a small town area in Alberta, and a video was sent to us,” Brown said. “With Jarome Iginla, I just happened to be in Edmonton at a bantam game and he happened to be playing in it.”

With the help of scout Stu McGregor, the on-ice pieces were slowly falling in place. Behind the bench, a winning culture was being fostered.

The Kamloops team appeared in three Memorial Cups throughout the ‘80s and early ‘90s under head coaches Bill Laforge and Ken Hitchcock, but it wasn’t until Tom Renney took over that Kamloops finally earned its first title in 1992 in Seattle.

Tucker, Ryan Huska and Tyson Nash were all on the 1992 roster — making them three of only four players to ever win three Memorial Cups.

“I was fortunate enough to be in the lineup when we actually did win the Memorial Cup in Seattle,” Tucker said.

“That experience helped propel our organization moving forward into that juggernaut dynasty team that we had.”

Hay takes over

After six years as an assistant coach, Kamloops firefighter Don Hay was promoted to bench boss in 1993.

“It started with Bill Laforge, it went to Ken Hitchcock, it went to Tom Renney, it went to myself to uphold that type of tradition and get the players to play the way that we thought it would take to be successful,” said Hay.

That year was earmarked for learning, as many of the top players from the previous season had moved on.

“We were total rookies and had no idea what to expect,” said Aaron Keller, a first-year player in 1993. “Hayzer pushed, poked, prodded us to grow, develop, learn and compete.”

Hay said that’s what the fans wanted to see on the ice.

“The fans here in Kamloops expect a blue-collar type of team — a hardworking team,” he said.

“They competed every night, they worked hard every night. They entertained the fans and the fans appreciated it.”

By 1994, the Blazers were ready to break through once again.

Kamloops overcame the Saskatoon Blades in a seven-game series to win the WHL title, before taking home the 1994 Memorial Cup in Laval, Que.

With much of the same roster and the tournament coming to Kamloops in 1995, the expectations on Lorne Street could not have been much higher.

'Something special'

The players knew the stakes were high headed into the 1995 season.

“Our season was going to be judged on whether we won that final game in the Memorial Cup,” Keller said. “It felt like a lot of pressure but we were prepared.”

With offensive firepower and work ethic in place, Doan said other teams had trouble scoring on the Blazers.

“Our blue line was unbelievable,” he said. "With Nolan Baumgartner, Jason Strudwick, Brad Lukowich, Jason Holand and Keith McCambridge, and the best D-Man of the group was Aaron Keller."

Keller put up a preposterous 80-point season, making him the second-highest-scoring blueliner in the WHL that season.

Baumgartner won the Bill Hunter Trophy for top WHL defender and the Blazers finished with a league-best 52-14-6 record.

Forwards Hnat Domecelli and Darcy Tucker eclipsed 100 points in ‘95 with Tucker finishing just four points shy of winning the overall WHL scoring title. A 17-year-old Jarome Iginla was steadily growing as a player, too.

Doan said most of his time was spent playing on a line with future NHLers Ryan Huska and Tyson Nash.

“That team was something special,” Brown said. "It might’ve been the best junior team in Canada."

In the front door

The Blazers cruised through the 1995 WHL postseason, earning a bye in the first round before knocking off Portland in 5 games and Tri-City in six games to punch their ticket to the final against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

As the Memorial Cup host city, Kamloops automatically qualified for the tournament regardless of whether or not they won the league title.

“Even though we hosted it we wanted to be the league champion,” Hay said.

“We took a lot of pride in how we played the game and pride in each other. There was a real strong bond within our group.”

After two games, the blue-collar Blazers couldn’t find an answer for the Wheaties — they trailed 2-0 in the series.

“We were so good and the expectations were so high that we had to stay in the moment and grounded and make sure that we finished the job of winning the championship,” Tucker said.

Hay decided to shake things up.

Randy Petruk, a 16-year-old net minder, was given the keys to the crease.

“The number one goalie wasn’t having a good series and I made the call to put in Randy,” Hay said. “We had to do something to get the players to believing that we could have success moving ahead.”

The gamble paid off and Kamloops took four consecutive games, earning the championship with a confident new netminder.

The Memorial Cup

Kamloops played host to the biggest tournament in major junior hockey in May of 1995.

“You walked down on Victoria Street and everyone's got their windows painted with the Blazers’ white, blue and orange,” Keller said.

“It was 100 per cent our team on the ice, but it was an entire community coming together to be a part of it.”

Fans were filling the recently built Riverside Coliseum as the Blazers started to make their historic run.

The Blazers opened the tournament with a win over the QMJHL champion Hull Olympiques, then beat the OHL-champ Detroit Junior Red Wings 5-4. They finished the round robin with a perfect record after a 6-4 win over Brandon.

That set up a championship tilt against Detroit on Sunday, May 21 — the final game of junior eligibility for players like Huska, Nash and Tucker.

The Blazers came to play. It was all Kamloops, all game as they trounced Paul Maurice’s Red Wings in an 8-2 blowout.

“In the moment, everything just kind of fades away and you’re just extremely happy for everybody,” Keller said. “You kind of black out.”

Team captain Tucker cemented himself as one of the greatest leaders in junior hockey history, and 18-year-old Doan earned Memorial Cup MVP honours in what turned out to be his final action as a Blazer.

He would be drafted in the first round by the Winnipeg Jets a few months later and he made his NHL debut that fall.

“I didn’t think I’d play in the NHL the next year at all,” Doan said. “I think that if I came back, and if Tyson Nash came back, we would’ve had a chance at three in a row.”

Life after the Blazers

Whether it was Iginla’s Hall of Fame NHL run, Huska’s current Calgary Flames head coaching job or Nash’s career as a TV analyst, many alumni from that Blazers team found success in the hockey world.

“Everybody just found a way to take the life lessons that were learned here and apply them to be positive members of whatever community they ultimately ended up in,” said Keller, who is now the Blazers director of player personnel following a pro career in Japan.

Doan spends summers in Kamloops and Tucker, who now lives in Ontario, said he enjoys returning to the city when he can to reminisce with former players and coaches.

Hay is still in Kamloops, but maybe not for long. The Blazers announced on Tuesday that they were parting ways with the WHL’s all-time leader in coaching wins.

Doan heaped praised on the staff that built the 1995 team.

“Mr. Brown is a special man that helped all of us out a lot. Bringing that group together was so crazy, the scouts did an amazing job,” he said.

“There was a bunch of guys from northern and central Alberta. We kind of all knew each other and that made it really special, too.”

Tucker said the team’s character was as important as its abilities on the ice, and he credited Hay with turning him into a player that was able to succeed in the NHL.

“We weren’t light on talent and we certainly weren’t light on good human beings,” he said.