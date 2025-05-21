BC Lions FanFest set for Saturday at Hillside Stadium

Photo: Michael Potestio The BC Lions' FanFest is set to be held on Saturday at Hillsdie Stadium.

The BC Lions' annual FanFest celebration is set for this Saturday at Kamloops' Hillside Stadium.

Presented by BCLC, FanFest allows fans of all ages to take part in fun games and watch an open practice while enjoying food and beverages to celebrate the start of another CFL season for the Leos.

The event runs from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning with a team introduction and practice.

Following practice, the sold-out Play with the Pros clinic will begin on the field while those with young kids looking to become dancers can take part in the Lions' Dance with the Pros clinic with members of the Uproar Dance Team.

Both events begin at 6 p.m.

All Dance with the Pros participants must register on the Lions' website.

The evening then closes with the always-popular player autograph session.

The Purolator Tackle Hunger program will also return for another season, with fans encouraged to bring food and cash donations to FanFest to help support the Kamloops Food Bank.

The annual FanFest is part of the team's training camp, which began May 7 at Hillside Stadium. Last year the event was held downtown as part of a first-ever block party.

Last year, the CFL club and the City of Kamloops inked a two-year extension to a contract to hold training camp at Hillside Stadium and the Thompson Rivers University campus for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The Lions have been holding camp in Kamloops since 2010.