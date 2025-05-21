Two years later, shooting death at notorious Kamloops home remains under investigation

Photo: Contributed Two years after a woman was said to have been shot in the head at a house on Valhalla Drive, police say the investigation is still active.

Kamloops Mounties say the murder of a 39-year-old woman who was shot dead two years ago inside a notorious North Kamloops townhouse is still under investigation.

Chaneill Satow, 39, was killed inside a home on Valhalla Drive on May 21, 2023.

RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn said the investigation into Satow's death is ongoing.

Evelyn wouldn't say whether Mounties had recommended charges yet to prosecutors.

“It’s considered to be part of the ongoing investigation,” she said. “There might be more investigative steps that occur as part of that process.”

Another slaying linked to home

Emergency crews were called to 110-800 Valhalla Dr. at about 6:30 p.m. on May 21, 2023.

Police said at the time Satow was shot on the property. She died in hospital five days later.

A few days later Mounties had a large presence at a home on Cornwall Street, which they confirmed was related to the shooting probe.

The home where Satow was allegedly killed was subsequently the target of a firebombing in March of 2024 that police said was connected to a drug trade conflict between gangland rivals Justin Hunt and Cameron Cole.

Police were back at the home a few weeks ago, executing a search warrant connected to another murder — the slaying of 43-year-old Dylan Thomas Godfrey, who was found dead in the Scheidam Flats area on April 25.

Evelyn said anyone with any information regarding Satow’s murder is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.