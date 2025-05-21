Warm weather ushers in early opening for City of Kamloops water parks

Photo: Castanet City splash parks will reopen for the summer season on Friday.

City water parks will be opening at the end of this week — about 10 days ahead of schedule, thanks to warming temperatures.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops announced its splash parks and Prince Charles Park wading pool will reopen for the summer season on Friday.

Water parks at Westsyde Centennial, Riverside and McDonald parks will be open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

The splash park at Albert McGowan Park is still undergoing construction, with updates expected to be completed before the end of summer.

City water parks are typically open from June 1 until Labour Day each year. The season can be extended with longer periods of warm weather.