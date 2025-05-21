Kamloops Mounties say guns, drugs and stolen property seized after Aberdeen raid

Photo: Castanet

Mounties say more than a dozen guns were seized during a raid Tuesday at a home in Aberdeen.

Heavily armed members of the RCMP’s emergency response team were present Tuesday alongside Kamloops Mounties at a home on Sifton Avenue.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the raid was linked to an ongoing firearms investigation.

“The assistance of ERT was requested due to the high-risk nature involving the possible, then proven presence of weapons at the property,” she said.

“Along with firearms, police officers seized a significant amount of suspected drugs, stolen property and vehicles.”

Evelyn said one person was arrested and later released. She said charge recommendations are anticipated.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.