Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre ER to close over Tuesday night

Photo: File photo The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be temporarily closed.

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed over Tuesday night.

It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which has been shuttered four times in the past nine days. The most recent closure was on Monday night.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”

Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.