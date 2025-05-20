Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre ER to close over Tuesday night

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency room will be closed over Tuesday night.
It’s the latest in a series of closures for the ER, which has been shuttered four times in the past nine days. The most recent closure was on Monday night.
In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at Lillooet Hospital.”
Anyone who has a life-threatening emergency should always call 911 to be taken to the nearest appropriate and available facility. Non-emergency health information is available 24/7 on www.healthlinkbc.ca or by calling 811.