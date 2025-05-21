Crown wants 14-year sentence for serial 'power rapist'

Photo: RCMP Joel Eric Carlson

A serial Kamloops sex offender described by a forensic psychiatrist as a "power rapist" could spend as long as 14 years in prison.

Following a trial last year in B.C. Supreme Court, a jury found Joel Eric Carlson, 32, guilty on six out of nine charges of sexual assault.

Seven women testified as complainants during the trial, describing events dating back as far as 11 years. He met many of the women on Tinder.

The complainants contacted police following news stories in 2020 about Carlson. Police sent out his mugshot alongside a call for additional victims after a teen girl in Vernon accused him of sexual assault.

It’s not known how many women came forward, but 10 complainants were listed in court documents in Carlson’s case prior to his trial — eight in Kamloops and two in Abbotsford.

'He is a power rapist'

According to a report by a forensic psychiatrist, Carlson has a history of substance use with alcohol, cocaine and steroids, and he has displayed adult anti-social behaviour.

The report said Carlson poses a moderate risk of future sexual violence.

“Mr. Carlson's persistence to engage in unwanted sexual activity despite the opposition from the victims would indicate that he is a power rapist,” it reads.

Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard said all the woman were significantly impacted by the assaults, which often saw Carlson overpower or take advantage of his victims.

In victim-impact statements read in court, the complainants said they felt guilty and blamed themselves, became emotionally withdrawn and didn’t feel safe after the assaults.

“There are some things that still come up … like trust issues with the opposite sex, ashamed of my body, think any man who looks at me for too long wants to do something malicious to me, thinking I will never be good enough and I keep having to prove myself in life, having moments of PTSD when being intimate and then closing off or shutting down completely,” one victim wrote.

Carlson has been in jail since last spring, when he was arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his house arrest following a separate 2020 conviction for sexual assault in Vernon.

Bouchard is seeking a 14-year sentence. Carlson's lawyer is expected to make her submission on Wednesday.

Court heard he's already served more than 700 days in custody.