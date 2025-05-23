New Central Interior Business Accelerator boss brings 15 years of tech, startup experience

Photo: Sachin Singh Sachin Singh has been named the new executive director for the Central Interior Business Accelerator.

The Central Interior Business Accelerator has appointed a new executive director.

Sachin Singh, a Thompson Rivers University alum with a master's in business administration, has been named to lead the non-profit.

In a news release, CIBA said Singh steps into the role with more than 15 years of experience in the technology, agriculture and startup sectors.

“I am honoured to lead CIBA at this pivotal moment in our region’s economic development,” Singh said in a statement.

“Together with our partners across the Thompson-Nicola and South Cariboo regions, we will build an inclusive innovation ecosystem that creates meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs while driving sustainable economic growth for our communities.”

The announcement comes about two months after CIBA, formerly Kamloops Innovation, announced its new name and brand identity reflecting the organization’s expanding reach.

CIBA offers business mentorship and support to startups, entrepreneurs, businesses and municipal corporations.

The non-profit said Singh has held previous roles at SAP Canada, Farm FinTech and Agro Sapiens, and has successfully mentored more than 10 ventures.

His priorities for CIBA include strengthening its partnerships including more collaboration with TRU, launching regional micro-hubs to expand the non-profit’s reach and attracting funding to help grow startups.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sachin as our new executive director,” said Fiona Chan, board chair for CIBA, in a statement.

“His vision for transforming Kamloops into a technology hub, combined with his commitment to fostering collaboration with regional stakeholders, makes him the ideal leader to advance CIBA’s mission of catalyzing innovation economic growth across the Thompson-Nicola and South Cariboo regions.”