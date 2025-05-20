Kamloops postal workers preparing to return to picket line after five-month pause

Photo: Michael Potestio Dozens of striking Canada Post workers last December outside Kamloops Square on Seymour Street.

Canada Post workers in Kamloops are once again preparing to head to the picket starting Friday, and they say their resolve has not wavered after a five-month pause was mandated by the federal government a few weeks before Christmas.

After six weeks on the picket line last November and December, Ottawa asked the federal labour board to send striking workers back to work. That pause will end May 22.

On Monday, Canada Post said it received strike notice from the union that represents about 55,000 postal workers. The job action would start on Friday morning.

Speaking with Castanet, CUPW Local 758 acting president Aaron Arseneau said the government pause in December “definitely took the wind out of [our] sails.”

He called it “unheard of” and potentially illegal, but said he’s hopeful an agreement will still be found.

“I think most of us feel like our futures, our careers with Canada Post are on the line,” he said.

“It's the constant want of this corporation to break down our working rights, to break down the pay and break down our unity, tear back our benefits and stuff, and we can't let that happen for current employees or future employees or retirees.”

He said the strike will look almost identical to last year’s. No mail will be delivered and striking workers will be blocking the entrances and exits of delivery centres around the clock.

Arseneau said a major issue in negotiations is Canada Post pushing for part-time workers to be deployed on weekends. He said the union wants to hold on to current full-time and part-time jobs that work weekends and have provisions under the collective agreement.

He said there was not a lot of movement during negotiations last winter and talks broke down again last week before the strike notice was given.

“Unions are great for all workers, not just members, right? We fight for better working conditions for all,” Arseneau said.

“One of the biggest things we ever won was mat leave in Canada, and then after we got it, it rolled out to the rest of the Canadian workforce. So these things are important to fight for to better everybody's lives. And we just want people’s support.”

Ministry learned lessons

In a news release Tuesday, Canada's Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction said it was taking the necessary steps to ensure people continue to receive provincial disability and income assistance from the province after learning lessons during last year's strike.

Instead of being sent directly, monthly cheques will instead be sent to ministry offices for distribution. Clients and service providers unable to attend the office will be able to make alternative distribution arrangements.

The ministry said any seniors that receive support through federal government programs such as Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement should direct their questions to Service Canada.

The ministry said Canada Post volunteers will deliver mailed cheques for the province’s Senior’s Supplement as part of the Socio-Economic Cheque Delivery program.

Anyone with concerns about not receiving their assistance cheque or senior’s supplement is asked to contact the ministry at 1-866-866-0800.

— with files from the Canadian Press