Kamloops Mounties executing search warrant in Aberdeen, asking residents to stay out of area

Heavily armed Mounties were on scene in Aberdeen on Tuesday afternoon executing a search warrant, which briefly forced a nearby elementary school to lock its doors.

According to police, the raid was being carried out at a home on Sifton Avenue.

"Police are requesting the public please avoid the area while officers conduct their work to help ensure safety for those present," RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

School District 73 told Castanet the incident prompted a hold and secure at Aberdeen Elementary School. The protocol had been lifted by 1 p.m.