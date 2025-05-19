Temporary closure of emergency room at Lillooet hospital

Photo: Contributed The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre will be closed over Monday night, Interior Health says

Residents in the Lillooet area are advised of an overnight closure of the emergency room at Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre.

In a news release Interior Health says the emergency room will be closed from 7 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. Tuesday due to a staffing shortage.

This is the seventh ER closure at the hospital in a little more than nine months.

Patients are asked to use Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during these hours.

All other inpatient services will continue at the Lillooet hospital as usual.

"People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility," the news release says.

"Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week."