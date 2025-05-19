WestJet to reintroduce non-stop flights connecting Kamloops, Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press WestJet has announced it will reintroduce direct service between Kamloops and Edmonton starting in early July.

WestJet has announced the return of non-stop flight service between Kamloops and Edmonton.

In a news release Monday, the airline said starting July 6, WestJet Encore will operate flights twice per week through the peak summer travel season.

Travellers will fly onboard the De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Jim Moroz, Kamloops Airport managing director, said the airport is “very pleased” to welcome back WestJet service to Edmonton.

“Edmonton has long been a popular destination for our community, and the service comes just in time for travellers on both ends of the route to reconnect with family and friends during the summer months,” Moroz said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with WestJet and our tourism partners to make this service a success.”

WestJet has offered the direct route in the past, including for a brief time in 2021. In 2023, Flair Airlines announced thrice-weekly direct service between the two cities, but axed the flights a few months later citing low demand.