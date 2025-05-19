Community walk planned to support Kamloops families affected by multiple sclerosis

Photo: Kamloops MS Walk Participants at last year's MS walk. This year's event will take place on Sunday, May 25.

Kamloops residents will be rallying in support of families affected by multiple sclerosis at a community MS walk this coming weekend.

The Kamloops Community MS Walk will take place on Sunday, May 25, at the Thompson Rivers University campus.

“Walk with us to raise awareness, connect in community and move toward a world free of MS,” organizers said in a Facebook page.

Participants will meet at the Campus Common at 9 a.m., and the walk will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The one-kilometre route is step free, and all are welcome — including pets, kids, and people using strollers and mobility devices.

Participants are asked to register online in advance.