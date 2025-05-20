Kamloops mayor's apology letter left unsigned after investigation found he misled the public

Photo: KTW file photo. Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson still hasn't signed an apology letter drafted after a code of conduct investigation found he had misled the public.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson still has not signed an apology letter asking him to take responsibility for the impacts of misleading statements he was found to have made a few months after he was voted into office.

The apology letter was drafted for the mayor after a 2023 code of conduct investigation found he had made public statements he ought to have known were misleading.

Hamer-Jackson, who has taken issue with this investigation and its conclusions, told Castanet he will “never” sign the letter.

A copy of the unsigned letter, which is dated March 5, 2024, and addressed to Coun. Katie Neustaeter, was obtained by Castanet Kamloops last week via a Freedom of Information request.

“I admit that my actions and assumptions were wrong, and I apologize without reservation for you having experienced these negative impacts as a result of my behaviour,” the letter reads.

“Going forward, I commit to being more careful in my words and to making better efforts to respect and abide by my obligations set out in the code of conduct. Please accept my heartfelt apology.”

The code of conduct investigation was carried out between August and October 2023 after a complaint was filed by Neustaeter.

Lawyer Sarah Chamberlain of Southern Butler Price LLP determined Hamer-Jackson misled the public when he said he was approached by people in the community who thought the councillor had accused him of sexual misconduct as she read out a prepared council statement in a news conference.

As per Chamberlain’s recommendation, council directed the mayor to sign the apology letter, which summarizes the investigator's findings. After a months-long wait, council decided to cut Hamer-Jackson's salary by 10 per cent until he signed it.

“This was an opportunity for him to take accountability. The language could be negotiable. We could have talked about that, but he refuses to even take the very first step towards reconciliation and making things right,” Neustaeter told Castanet Kamloops.

“I am owed an apology. That is a fair thing to ask in these circumstances. If you lie about someone, if you blame them for your own actions — and that's been found to be true — the very least you can do is apologize.”

Investigator wanted evidence

The complaints stemmed from a March 17, 2023, news conference when Neustaeter read a prepared statement on behalf of city council calling the mayor out for behaviour, including alleged “violations of personal and professional boundaries.”

In her report, Chamberlain said the mayor described being approached by citizens who thought this statement had suggested sexual misconduct — including someone who allegedly yelled out “pervert” while driving a truck by him — but he didn’t provide the lawyer with any evidence to corroborate these claims.

"He bears some onus to provide evidence in this investigation," Chamberlain wrote.

The councillors who participated in Chamberlain’s investigation, including Neustaeter, said their statement didn’t refer to any alleged sexual impropriety.

The mayor has filed a lawsuit against Neustaeter alleging the joint statement she read was defamatory.

'Nothing to do with me'

Allegations of sexual misconduct on the part of the mayor have come out in a series of court documents filed when Hamer-Jackson launched a separate lawsuit against local developer Joshua Knaak.

The mayor’s lawsuit claimed Knaak defamed him on March 31, 2023, at a downtown Kamloops bar, alleging the developer said “my wife is on her way here, if you could keep your hands off her tonight, that would be great.”

In his legal response, Knaak denied defaming Hamer-Jackson, but said if any statements were made, they were based on an incident that happened in January of 2023. Knaak said at that time, the mayor groped his wife while at the bar — an allegation Hamer-Jackson has emphatically denied.

Neustaeter said regardless of what occurred at the bar, it had nothing to do with her or council’s statement.

“This was an excellent moment for the mayor to take a look inward and say, ‘What has happened here? What am I responsible for?' And instead, in a characteristic move, he blame shifted,” she said.

“He chose, yet again, to make me his target — which has been a habit over the course of our entire term. And I thought it was important that the public knew the truth. Whatever happened in that bar, whatever caused someone to call him a pervert, whatever else he has claimed, it has had absolutely nothing to do with me and it's his to deal with.”

The apology letter said Hamer-Jackson’s public statements have led to “concerning interactions” between Neustaeter and members of the community, and impacted her family, reputation, the public’s perception of her intentions and her working relationship with the mayor.

Neustaeter said if Hamer-Jackson takes responsibility and signs the apology letter, council could start to find a collective path forward.

“All we have asked of Reid Hamer-Jackson is that he lends his strength to ours as a council, that he works with us instead of fighting against us,” she said.

'It's all a bunch of B.S.'

Hamer-Jackson has dismissed all code of conduct complaints levelled against him, including the Chamberlain report, as “frivolous."

"It's clear that it's all a bunch of B.S. Sarah Chamberlain was hired for a reason,” he told Castanet Kamloops when asked about the apology letter.

He took issue with Chamberlain's investigation and conclusions, saying he couldn’t have possibly tracked down the person who allegedly yelled at him while driving by.

“Because I don't know who that person is, how could I be misleading the public?” Hamer-Jackson asked.

He said he didn’t want to provide the identity of another witness to the investigator due to ongoing court proceedings and privacy concerns. But in her report, Chamberlain said she found “no valid reason based in civil law and procedure” for the mayor to withhold this information.

Hamer-Jackson said he took issue with Chamberlain saying that Knaak was a credible source.

“The whole thing is a big hoax,” Hamer-Jackson said.