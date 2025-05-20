TRU pins hopes on coaching pair to bring stability to women's basketball team

Photo: Contributed Scott Clark is returning as head coach for the TRU WolfPack women’s basketball team, joined by alumni Joe Davis as associate head coach.

After years of inconsistency and turnover at the head coaching position for the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack women’s basketball team, the program hopes an internal hire combined with the grooming of an iconic department alumni can provide a pillar of stability for years to come.

Last week, the WolfPack announced Scott Clark, who took over as interim head coach halfway through last season, will return as the head coach, while men’s basketball standout and Westsyde product Joe Davis will work with Clark as associate head coach.

“I initially interviewed for the head coaching job, but they later approached me with an opportunity to develop as a coach and contribute to the program working with coach Clark. I immediately said yes and I see this as a great chance to transition into my next career with basketball,” Davis said.

The hiring papers also served as retirement papers for Davis, who has spent the last three seasons playing professionally overseas in Australia and Europe. He returned last January after tearing his left MCL while playing for Starlites Naxxar Basketball Club in Malta.

“I was really lucky to play in some great basketball communities over the years. Everywhere I went, I had the opportunity to do some coaching with younger kids. Coaching was always something I thought about in the back of my mind while pursuing to play at the highest level possible. I looked at those coaching opportunities as a way to bridge my career to my post-playing days,” Davis said.

Each offseason, Davis would return to Kamloops where he continued to log coaching hours with local programs such as Kamloops Kings Court and the Olynyk Klynyk.

This also marks the second time Clark and Davis will unite behind the bench.

“Joe had just graduated and COVID made it really difficult for athletes to continue playing after college. I asked him to stay around for a bit and help train our local guys. He was great for me and the guys back then. I knew he wanted to continue playing, but always hoped we could work together again at some point,” said Clark.

“First thing you notice about Joe is that he has a genuine love for basketball and I can empathize with that because I love the game the same way. People get into coaching for a lot of reasons, but in my opinion, in order to be good at it, you have to love it and I know Joe does. I think he will be great at this,” said Clark, who coached the TRU men’s team from 2010 to 2023.

As Davis rehabbed his knee this winter, Clark again invited him out, this time with the women’s team, as a way to stay involved in the game. At that point, Clark was one month into his return to the bench following the unexpected departure of Todd Warnick.

'Stability' after turnover

Since Scott Reeves departed following the 2018-19 season after 13 seasons in charge, the WolfPack have seen five different coaches take over.

Over those seven seasons, the WolfPack have accumulated a 17-101 record (0.141 winning percentage) and only made the playoffs in 2019-20 with their high-water mark of a 7-13 record. The program bottomed out last year, getting blown out often, losing games by 50, 66, 79 and 99 points during their 2-18 run.

“I came to TRU because my friend got recruited here. The basketball team certainly wasn’t doing so well, but I liked the idea of seeing the floor lots and being part of a rebuild," said Sydney Vollrath, a third-year guard from St. Albert, Alta.

"Many of us on the team believe that having these two coaches around will provide success and a sense of stability that has been missing over the years."

Changing mindsets

Clark is aware of the struggles that have faced the women’s program in the past. After he stepped down from head coach of the men’s program, he transitioned into the role of manager, high performance sport with the WolfPack, working with all U SPORTS and non-U SPORTS programs, assisting to achieve excellence.

Not scared off by a challenge, Clark agreed to add the women’s head coaching responsibilities to his busy plate last winter with the hopes of changing the student-athletes' mindsets.

“For me, I knew I wasn’t going to bring immediate results to the program and might not this year, either. I was focused on changing the process. Truthfully, last year, our group didn’t probably didn’t deserve success last year — the work ethic standard wasn’t great enough,” said Clark, who was named the 2015-16 Canada West Coach of the Year on the men’s side.

“That was the first thing I began working on, effort, strength and condition, habits and those things. If you do things the right way, you can live with the results. To their credit, their behaviours changed and I noticed a different group in the second half.”

Under Clark’s guidance, the WolfPack snapped an 0-for-31 winless streak that stretched 441 days and battled the third place University of Victoria Vikes in a pair of one-score games at the provincial capital to end the season.

“Having both Scott takeover last year with Joe helping out a lot at practices and games completely changed the culture of our team. The way we spoke in the locker room changed, players were showing up early and staying late at practice,” Vollrath said.

“We all kind of hoped one or both would be back for this season.”

Similar to Clark, Davis wasn’t intimidated joining a group amidst some of the darker days in the program’s history.

“I would keep tabs on how the team was doing while I was playing, but games were tough to watch with the time changes. It was unfortunate to see how their previous few seasons were going," said Davis, who is the WolfPack all-time leading scorer at the Canada West level with 1,154 points.

"I think coach Clark and I were both happy with the progress the girls made last year and we’re both excited to continue to work with and add to our group."

Duo already preparing

Clark will still be the one with the clipboard and whistle around his neck in this year-to-year relationship, but Davis won’t be too far behind and will be encouraged to take as much of a leadership role as possible in his developmental position.

“I'm like LeBron at this point, where I am year-to-year in this role; we will evaluate how this situation is working after this season and decide what to do after that," Clark said.

"There’s a lot of aspects to coaching that people don’t see and Joe is going to learn about. Things like recruiting, sports science, offseason and practice planning, player evaluation, developing new strategies and so on. I want to open his eyes to everything that goes on as a college coach.”

The Canada West season is still a half year away, but the new coaching duo is already hard at work preparing for next season by phasing in new recruits and training local, returning players.

“I really like working with athletes and got along great with the team last year. I think we built up a lot of trust in them last year and hopefully we can provide them the support they need for years to come,” said Davis. “I’m stoked for this opportunity.”

For the first time in a while, there could be reasonable excitement in and around the women’s basketball program.