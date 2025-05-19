Green light given to TRU's five-year plan for teaching, research and program development

Photo: TRU TRU said its senate and board of governors recently approved the new plan, called TRU Bold, that sets new priorities for teaching, learning, research and program development through to 2030.

In a news release, TRU said its senate and board of governors recently approved the new plan, called TRU Bold, that sets new priorities for teaching, learning, research and program development through to 2030.

It’s the first plan in TRU’s history that combined academic and open learning priorities with research goals and graduate program development.

“TRU Bold provides a clear framework for growth. This plan will define how we will navigate change while staying true to our mission of providing accessible, high-quality education to students in our region, B.C. and Canada, and the world,” said outgoing Provost and Vice-President Academic Dr. Gillian Balfour.

“TRU Bold will drive action through program development, research investment and enhanced student opportunities. Whether studying on campus, online or in applied settings, students will have access to learning designed to prepare them for a rapidly changing world.”

TRU said the plan is connected to five goals, including to expand “halo programs” in health and healing, environment and technology. Halo programs are distinctive academic strengths that TRU says align with research priorities and regional needs.

Other goals under the plan include embedding research-informed, high impact teaching, advancing open education, increasing flexible pathways and developing new graduate programs tied to its research priorities.

VP Research Dr. Shannon Wagner said the plan will also help it build a research culture that is responsive to pressing challenges.

“Every student can be a researcher, and every student deserves access to flexible, high-quality learning,” Wagner said.

“TRU Bold defines how we will bring that vision to life — through partnerships, inquiry, and a commitment to solving real-world challenges.”

TRU said the plan will allow it to respond to a changing post-secondary landscape and will allow it to strengthen its academic reputation, improve student success and “ensure long-term institutional resilience.”