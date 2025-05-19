Kamloops man gets 21 day jail sentence for making threats, fleeing from police

Photo: Castanet Samuel Moller, 37, was in Kamloops provincial court Thursday, May 15, where he plead guilty to two counts of uttering threats and on count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer last year.

A Kamloops man who barged through a North Shore home while fleeing from police after he threatened to stab someone has been handed a three week jail sentence.

Samuel Moller, 37, was in Kamloops provincial court Thursday, May 15, where he plead guilty to two counts of uttering threats and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The court heart Moller became angry when he was asked to produce ID at the North Hills Mall liquor store on July 29, 2024.

He began to swear and cause a scene. Moller told a liquor store worker he would stab and kill him and that he had stabbed other people in the past.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said police were called and when an officer approached Moller, a “back and fourth” ensued.

Moller took off running across Tranquille Road and the officer pursued. Moller fled into a Stewart Avenue residence and was caught trying to flee out the rear basement door.

On November 3rd, 2024, around 7:30 p.m., a security guard saw Moller yelling and screaming in a downtown alley.

Goulet said Moller charged at the guard when he tried to approach him and yelled that he would “fuck him up.” Moller then pulled a knife on the guard.

The guard shone his flashlight at Moller to distract him, which prompted Moller to begin walking away while yelling more threats.

Moller was arrested a short time later.

The court heard Moller had no prior violent convictions, but had 20 entries on his criminal record mostly for breaching conditions. He has recently been living in shelters and is currently on social assistance.

A provincial court judge handed Moller a 21 day sentenced followed by 12 months probation. He was to go immediately on probation after time served was factored in.

Moller will be barred from contacting the liquor store worker, police officer and security guard, or from attending the North Hills Mall liquor store or the Stewart Avenue residence.

He also won’t be allowed to possess any weapons and will be required to submit a sample of his DNA to police.