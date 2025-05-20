Merritt man gets 60 days in jail for assaulting girlfriend, threatening to kill Mountie's family

Photo: KTW file Kamloops Provincial Court

A Merritt man has been handed a 60-day jail sentence for assaulting his former girlfriend and telling the two Mounties who arrested him that he would track them down and kill them and their families.

Kyle Peniuk, 34, plead guilty to assault and two counts of uttering threats in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday.

Court heard Peniuk had been drinking alcohol and was loudly playing music at a Merritt residence he shared with his then-girlfriend at about 6:45 p.m. on April 3.

When she asked him to play his music in a different room, Peniuk became angry and began to yell at her.

She asked him to leave and he did, but he returned soon afterward and accused her of taking his house keys. He threw a bag of baby wipes at her, which struck her in the head.

He then grabbed her arm, threw her on the bed and held her down. He let her go and left the home when his girlfriend’s son began to plead with him to stop hurting his mom.

The police were called and Peniuk was arrested a short time later.

He told the arresting officer he was going to get a copy of his file, use it to research the officer’s name, find out where he lived and kill them and their family. He made a similar threat to a second Mountie at the scene.

Peniuk told the court he has struggled with alcohol in the past and is planning to continue therapy and counselling to “nip it in the bud.”

“Hearing back that statement was horrifying emotionally for me,” he said.

“Moving forward, absolutely this was eye opening and I need to put an end to it, because alcohol involved in my life is only ruining it and killing me.”

He said he planned to move to Penticton after he's released from jail.

The court heard Peniuk has 11 prior convictions, including a domestic assault in 2013, and five prior convictions for uttering threats, the last in 2023.

A provincial court judge handed Peniuk 60 days total in jail for all three counts and 18 months of probation. He was credited with 58 days served.

While on probation, he’ll be barred from having any contact with his former girlfriend or the two officers he threatened. He also won’t be allowed to possess any weapons.