TNRD set to host FireSmart information meeting in Blue River 

Photo: TNRD The TNRD is hosting a FireSmart information meeting next week in Blue River.

Blue River and Avola residents are being encouraged to attend a community FireSmart presentation followed by an Electoral Area B (Thompson Headwaters) general community meeting on May 22.

The FireSmart presentation will take place at the Blue River Community Garden between 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

At this drop-in presentation, residents can learn about ways to protect their homes from wildfire, take home education materials and ask questions to TNRD FireSmart staff.

The subsequent meeting will be held at the Blue River Community Hall at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is typically held twice per year in Avola or Blue River to share information, answer questions and receive input from residents.

TNRD staff will be presenting about several topics, including planned and proposed capital projects, community services, tourism marketing, the TNRD’s parks and trails strategy, mosquito control, TNRD tax rate infographics and budget information.

For more information about Electoral Area B community meetings, visit tnrd.ca/area-b-engagement. To find FireSmart resources and program information visit tnrd.ca/firesmart.