Kamloops forecast calls for week of sunny conditions after damp weekend

Cindy White

Sunny skies are on the horizon for the Kamloops area after a dreary weekend of damp conditions.

According to Environment Canada, rain showers are expected Monday morning but will clear by the afternoon. Heavy winds gusting up to 50 km/h are expected in the morning, with a daytime high of 19 C. Monday night will see clear skies and a low of 6 C.

Tuesday will see sunny skies and a high of 19 C. Conditions will remain clear into the night, when temperatures will dip to 4 C.

Temperatures will peak at 20 C on Wednesday as the sun continues to shine. Clear skies are expected at night with a low of 6 C.

More sun is expected on Thursday, with a daytime high of 20 C. Cloudy periods are expected Thursday night as temperatures hit a low of 10 C.

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated for Friday and cloudy periods are expected at night. Temperatures are predicted to hit a high of 21 C during the day and a low of 12 C at night.

Environment Canada is calling for highs around 23 C over the weekend with a mix of both sun and cloud.