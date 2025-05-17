The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library is launching a library app in step towards modernization

Photo: Contributed The TNRL has launched a new app so that readers can get library services right at their fingertips.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library (TNRL) has a new app it hopes will extend its reach beyond brick and mortar.

Chief Librarian Judy Moore told the regional district board of directors Thursday that the TNRL app “shows terrific promise” in putting library services at patrons fingertips.

It will be going live to the public on Tuesday, so that's fantastic news. It's been tested for the last number of months through our library staff,” Moore told the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board on Thursday.

She said the app enables library patrons to place holds and renew items on their phones, search the TNRL catalog, and search a bookstore book’s ISBN (international standard book number) to see if a library has it on hand for free.

“I think that's a really interesting feature,” Moore said.

The app also features TNRL library hours and locations, events and programs newsletters, online resources and a section for e-books and streaming.

Moore said in a few months they hope to add push notifications on holds and all people to check out books directly on the app.

“I think that this is a really terrific step forward,” Moore said.

The new app is available for both Android and Apple phones.