Remembering Snowbirds tragedy; Saturday is five-year anniversary of deadly Kamloops crash

Photo: KTW file Canadian Forces investigators deal with the wreckage after a Snowbirds jet crashed in Brocklehurst on May 17, 2020.

Saturday marks five years since a Canadian Forces Snowbird jet crashed into a Kamloops neighbourhood, killing Capt. Jennifer Casey and injuring a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot.

The crash also prompted an outpouring of grief from across Canada in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, turning a long chain-link fence at Kamloops Airport into a colourful memorial.

The Snowbirds performed in the skies above Kamloops on May 16, 2020, as part of Operation Inspiration, a cross-country effort spearheaded by Casey that set out to bring joy to homebound Canadians during the first wave of COVID.

On May 17, 2020, a Snowbirds CT-114 Tutor jet struck a bird on takeoff from Kamloops Airport, causing an engine to fail and the plane to crash.

Casey and Capt. Richard MacDougall ejected from the plane above Brocklehurst, landing on a property in the 800-block of Schreiner Street. Casey struck a tree in the back yard and died, while an injured MacDougall landed on the roof, his parachute wrapped around the home's chimney.

Most of the airplane came down in front of a house just around the corner, in the 2400-block of Glenview Avenue. The debris was spread out over three Glenview Avenue properties. One home caught fire, but no one was injured on the ground.

MacDougall was the plane’s pilot and Casey was the Snowbirds’ public affairs manager.

Following the crash, a chain-link fence along Tranquille Road at Kamloops Airport was turned into a large makeshift memorial.

'A very sad day'

At a news conference the next day that drew national attention, Kamloops mayor Ken Christian called the crash “a very startling and shocking incident."

“This has really shaken that neighbourhood,” he said.

Speaking with Castanet on the eve of the five-year anniversary of the crash, Christian said it was "a very sad day" for Kamloops and the nation.

He described the jarring intensity of the moment.

"I went from peacefully gardening to opening an EOC and co-ordinating with the PMO in four short hours," Christian said.

"The next day we hosted one of the more challenging press conferences of my career alongside [then-defence minister] Harjit Sajjan."

On the one-year anniversary of the crash, Christian unveiled plans for a park at Kamloops Airport to commemorate the incident.

The City of Kamloops cut the ribbon last summer on Fulton Field Park, home to a striking centrepiece paying tribute to Casey.

Pilot tried to turn back

A 10-month RCAF investigation determined a bird strike was the cause of the crash.

A bird took out one of the Tutor jet's engines at low altitude, putting MacDougall in a very difficult situation directly above a residential neighbourhood.

MacDougall attempted to turn the plane around and return to Fulton Field because he was worried about crashing into a residential area, the investigation report said, despite recommendations to Snowbirds pilots to climb as high as possible in such circumstances in order to allow for a safe ejection.

Investigators determined Casey and MacDougall did not have enough altitude when they ejected to land safely.

The RCAF report recommended additional training for CT-114 aircrew “to better prepare them for an engine failure after takeoff in a low-level environment” and a directive clarifying how aircrew “should prioritize an ejection-scenario near or over a populated area.”

MacDougall suffered serious injuries and spent some time at Royal Inland Hospital following the crash. He is now back with the Snowbirds.