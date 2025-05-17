Kamloops SPCA's Fur Ball fundraising gala returns for 10th year

Photo: BC SPCA Kamloops The Fur Ball gala is a fundraiser held annually by the Kamloops branch of the BC SPCA.

The Kamloops SPCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year is back.

The 10th annual Fur Ball gala will go Saturday, June 7, inside TRU’s Grand Hall.

“We invite animal lovers to join us for a garden party themed night of puppy cuddles, fun gaming activities, delicious food and cocktails, and dancing,” Nicole Green, BC SPCA Kamloops’ senior officer of community giving, said in a news release.

“Fur Ball also features fun, interactive fundraising games and amazing auction items to bid on. And after dinner, guests can dance the night away with music from Common Sound.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.