Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Frank Caputo rises during question period on May 2, 2022 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Kamloops MP Frank Caputo was the second-highest spending member in the House of Commons last year, according to federal expenditure records.

Caputo, who was re-elected last month as MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola, spent a little more than $769,000 last year as the member from Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, second only to Bloq Québécois MP Kristina Michaud, who billed taxpayers $775,000. Alberta Conservative Mike Lake was third at $745,000.

Canadian MPs spent a record $187.8 million in 2024, up $12.7 million over the previous year, including $114.1 million for staff pay, $39.8 million for third-party contracts and $1.9 million for hospitality expenses.

About 60 per cent of Caputo's expenses last year went to pay his staff — $444,256 of the $769,159 grand total. Caputo said he wants to pay a living wage and believes his staffers should be paid more.

According to House of Commons data, Caputo spent $202,299 on travel, $120,255 on contract expenses like rent, advertising and operations and $2,343 on hospitality.

Travel can be tricky

When asked about his expenses, Caputo said he serves one of the largest geographical ridings in the country. He said flying out of Kamloops Airport means fewer options, more stops and higher prices.

Even with travel excluded, Caputo still made the top five in expenses for 2024.

He told Castanet Kamloops he monitors his spending closely and has always stayed within his budget, noting he had a carry over from 2023 and that his travel costs get coverage under the points system.

MPs are allowed to carry forward five per cent of their previous year's unused budget.

“At the end of the day, we have rules and I've always complied with those rules,” he said.

'Everything costs money'

Caputo said not all MPs' budgets are created equal.

For 2025-26, for example, parliamentarians have a base budget of $429,600, which is then augmented based on factors including population density, geographic size and remoteness.

Caputo said that for 2025-26, he has the ninth highest budget of the 343 MPs in Ottawa — $510,650.

“Everything costs money, whether it be opening up an office in 100 Mile or going to a rink opening in Vavenby," he said. "I was very careful to ensure that whatever I did, we got bang for our buck."

By comparison, Caputo spent a few hundred thousand dollars more than his colleague North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, who billed taxpayers $621,348 in 2024. Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray spent $590,053 and Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty's expenses totalled $651,367. All are Tory MPs.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre was the highest-spending leader last year with about $8.8 million in expenditures — more than double the $4.2-million bill of former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The vast majority of Poilievre's expenses — $7.4 million — went to pay his staff. Spending associated with his constituency and role as an MP was among the lowest in the House of Commons at $241,000.

The Top 10

Kristina Michaud, Bloc Québécois, Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia: $775,017.54 Frank Caputo, Conservative, Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo: $769,158.93 Mike Lake, Conservative, Edmonton-Wetaskiwin: $744,594.76 Lori Idlout, NDP, Nunavut: $732,496.44 Carla Qualtrough, Liberal, Delta: $714,287.57 Eric Melillo, Conservative, Kenora: $712,662.86 Ron McKinnon, Liberal, Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam: $712,550.24 Yvonne Jones, Liberal, Labrador: $708,441.91 Rachel Blaney, NDP, North Island-Powell River: $707,762.05 Len Webber, Conservative, Calgary Confederation: $704,987.11

— with files from CTV News