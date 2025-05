Photo: Contributed The Lillooet Hospital and Health Centre emergency department will be closed for 25 hours starting tomorrow

The Lillooet Hospital and Health Care Centre Emergency Department is temporarily changing its hours of operation.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 a.m. on May 16 to 8 a.m. on May 17.

Patients can access emergency care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops during this period.

All other impatient services will continue as normal.