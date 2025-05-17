Kamloops gunman sent back to prison after relapsing on statutory release

Photo: RCMP Bradley Hartling

A Kamloops man who accidentally shot a man during a robbery in a Brocklehurst apartment has had his statutory release revoked after his mental health began to deteriorate and he relapsed while staying at a halfway house.

Bradley Hartling, 35, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison in 2020 after a B.C. Supreme Court jury found him guilty of armed robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and three gun charges.

Hartling inadvertently fired a gun inside an apartment at 805 Holt St. in the early-morning hours of Nov. 4, 2017. He was pistol-whipping his drug dealer over a $750 debt when the gun fired accidentally.

The bullet went through a wall and struck the hand of a man sleeping in an adjacent apartment.

Hartling’s seven-year prison sentence was reduced by about two years once he was given credit for time served while awaiting trial.

He was released on day parole in June of 2022, but he was suspended three times for rubbing himself against another offender, reports of sharing his medications, appearing to be in a “semi-conscious state” at a community residential facility, using drugs, going out of bounds and attempting to enter an office where prescription drugs were stored.

His parole was revoked in December of 2023 and he stayed behind bars until his release late last year.

According to a decision this week from the Parole Board of Canada, Hartling has had his parole revoked again.

In a written decision, the board said Hartling's mental health began to deteriorate at a halfway house following his release. By Feb. 24, Hartling said he had not been “in a good headspace” and he was feeling jittery, anxious and closed off.

On March 3, he did not return to the halfway house until a parole officer went and got him from a nearby park.

A recent urine sample tested positive for methamphetamines and suspension warrants were issued. Hartling was arrested a short time later.

“The board spoke to you about how you felt your time in the community was going prior to the suspension. You advised that it was not going well, there were concerns that you had in relation your deteriorating mental health, medications and your overall progress,” the decision reads.

“You noted that you did not feel stable and that put you at risk. You noted that you had been hearing voices, and that you wanted to leave once you had received some inheritance money.”

Hartling will again be released on statutory release, under which he will be required to abstain from drugs and alcohol and to stay away from any known criminals or drug users.

He will also be barred from contacting his victims or entering Kamloops city limits and required to live in an approved halfway house.