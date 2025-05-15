City of Kamloops confirms plans to convert former McArthur Island Curling Club into mini rink for skating, hockey

Photo: Castanet Curlers on the ice at the McArthur Island Curling Club in February, weeks before the 60-year-old facility closed for good.

A new mini skating rink is coming to McArthur Island, looking to provide a smaller sheet for recreational skaters and young hockey players while freeing up much needed ice time on the city’s full-sized rinks.

The rink will be constructed in the former McArthur Island Curling Club, which shuttered in March after 60 years.

“The demand for more ice time in the community has been increasing, even with the announcement of the arena multiplex,” Sherri Holmes, the city’s sport, recreation, and wellness manager, said in a news release.

“The mini skating rink is an opportunity to expand our capacity for ice sports and to work towards fulfilling the demand while the multiplex is being developed.”

Work to convert the curling club into a skating rink is expected to take more than three months, including the installation of dasher boards and rubber matting, as well as upgrades to the facility’s refrigeration system.

“This initiative addresses the growing demand for ice time, supports youth hockey development and enhances recreational facilities for all residents,” said Coun. Kelly Hall, who chairs city council’s Build Kamloops select committee.

"By transforming this space, we are creating more opportunities for community and user groups to enjoy ice sports. It's another significant step in the Build Kamloops project."

The conversion is being paid for with Build Kamloops cash already set aside for a planned arena multiplex in Dufferin.

The McArthur Island Curling Club’s members will play the next couple years at the Kamloops Curling Centre while the city finalizes plans for a new curling facility.