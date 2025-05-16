Iron Mask Industrial Park moving on to next phase of development with first lots nearly complete

Photo: Comet Industries The first seven of 22 lots in phase one of the Iron Mask Industrial Park project are nearly complete.

Comet Industries plans to begin selling off lots from its Iron Mask Light Industrial Park this summer.

In a news release, the company said the first seven lots from its first phase of construction are expected to be ready for sale in the third quarter of this year.

Plans call for a total of 57 light industrial lots in the park, with a total of 22 slated to come online in the first phase.

“With the first seven lots nearing completion, we’re reaching a defining moment for Iron Mask Industrial Park,” Mike O’Reilly, Comet Industries president and Kamloops city councillor, said in the release.

“This project is about more than just land — it’s about creating space for local businesses to expand and to welcome new enterprises into Kamloops. It’s a forward-looking investment in our local economy.”

According to the release, Iron Mask Industrial Park is being designed in phases to align with market demand, and is meant for businesses in distribution, logistics, manufacturing and the service sector.