Enrolment up five per cent as Kamloops Minor Baseball Association kicks off season

Photo: Josh Dawson Hundreds of young baseball players and their coaches were at Norbrock Stadium on Tuesday night for the KMBA's opening ceremony, kicking off the 2025 season.

Hundreds of young ball players were out on the field at Norbrock Stadium on Tuesday to officially start the Kamloops Minor Baseball Association’s 61st season.

Parents filled the stadium’s bleachers on Tuesday night as 75 teams marched onto the field in an opening ceremony.

KMBA President Earl Corsi said enrolment this year across seven divisions is 777 players — up five per cent over 2024.

McArthur Island will be busy this coming long weekend with KMBA hosting the River City Classic, featuring 28 teams competing in 13U, 15U and 18U divisions.

